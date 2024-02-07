Expand / Collapse search
Border patrol in San Diego sector apprehends thousands of migrants from 73 countries in one-week span

The number of Chinese nationals apprehended at the southwest border has recently surged

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
Biden attacks Trump for opposing border bill, threatens to make immigration a campaign issue Video

Biden attacks Trump for opposing border bill, threatens to make immigration a campaign issue

President Biden on Tuesday criticized former President Donald Trump for leading opposition to a border and foreign aid bill.

Thousands of migrants have flooded through California's southern border from 73 different countries over just one week, border patrol confirmed.

According to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection - San Diego Border Patrol Sector, agents apprehended 8,659 illegal immigrants from 73 different countries over a one-week span between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

Chinese migrants are the fastest growing group trying to come to the United States, according to CBP. 

The number of Chinese nationals apprehended at the southwest border has surged in recent years.

CHINESE MIGRANS SAY THEY USE TIKTOK TO FIND GAP IN US BORDER FENCE AS APPREHENSIONS EXPLODE

migrant influx

Dec. 18, 2023: Migrants flood into Eagle Pass, Texas, waiting to be processed. (Fox News)

In fiscal year 2021, there were only 450 Chinese migrants apprehended, in contrast to 2,176 and 24,314 in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 respectively. 

FOX NEWS FOOTAGE SHOWS RELEASE OF CHINESE NATIONALS INTO US AMID MASSIVE SPIKE IN ENCOUNTERS

Many are flying to Ecuador, where they don't need a visa, and making their trek through Latin America before reaching the U.S. southern border. 

Jacumba, California migrants

Two SUVs were seen pulling up to the U.S. southern border near Jacumba, California, and unloading dozens of migrants who entered the country illegally. (Bud Knapp / FOX Nation)

Sources with Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital that migrant encounters hit a staggering 300,000 incidents in Dec. 2023, reaching a level thought unimaginable just years ago.

Between Dec. 1 and 31, more than 302,000 migrants were documented attempting to cross the U.S. southern border

It is the highest total for a single month ever recorded. It is also the first time migrant encounters have exceeded 300,000.

Fox News' Bailee Hill, Adam Shaw and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.

