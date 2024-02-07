Border patrol in San Diego sector apprehends thousands of migrants from 73 countries in one-week span

Thousands of migrants have flooded through California's southern border from 73 different countries over just one week, border patrol confirmed.

According to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection - San Diego Border Patrol Sector, agents apprehended 8,659 illegal immigrants from 73 different countries over a one-week span between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

Chinese migrants are the fastest growing group trying to come to the United States, according to CBP.

The number of Chinese nationals apprehended at the southwest border has surged in recent years.

In fiscal year 2021, there were only 450 Chinese migrants apprehended, in contrast to 2,176 and 24,314 in fiscal years 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Many are flying to Ecuador, where they don't need a visa, and making their trek through Latin America before reaching the U.S. southern border.

Sources with Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital that migrant encounters hit a staggering 300,000 incidents in Dec. 2023, reaching a level thought unimaginable just years ago.

Between Dec. 1 and 31, more than 302,000 migrants were documented attempting to cross the U.S. southern border .

It is the highest total for a single month ever recorded. It is also the first time migrant encounters have exceeded 300,000.

