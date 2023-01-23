Official warns US border city on the brink, protesters converge at Kavanaugh's home and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

ON THE BRINK - US border city on the verge of collapse because of Biden's immigration policies, local official warns. Continue reading …

'NO PEACE FOR YOU': Protesters gather outside SCOTUS Justice Kavanaugh's home on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade ruling. Continue reading …

JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW - Ghislaine Maxwell's stunning claim about infamous Prince Andrew photo. Continue reading …

'YELLOWSTONE' EFFECT – Why the hit series is bringing back old school male leads to TV. Continue reading …



WE CAN ALL AGREE – Americans united in disgust over pharma greed, writes Senator Bernie Sanders. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘RATIONALLY LIMIT’ - Biden's biggest gaffes when it comes to guns and 2A supporters. Continue reading …



‘EXTREMISTS’ – Biden re-nominates several left-wing judges who couldn't make it out of Dem-controlled Congress. Continue reading …



DOC DISORDER - White House reportedly reveals who requested FBI search at Biden's home. Continue reading …

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS - High-profile Democrats pin blame for mass shooting before facts come out. Continue reading …

MEDIA

ALTERNATIVE EDUCATION - Actress Vivica A. Fox praises skilled laborers, debunks stigmas. Continue reading …



JOURNALIST’S AGENDA - CNN guest who defended Atlanta's violent protests promoted GoFundMe for alleged cop shooter. Continue reading …

BIDEN BLASTED - ABC's Martha Raddatz hits Biden admin for insisting they take classified documents 'seriously.' Continue reading …

SQUANDERING THE MOMENT - Miami mayor hammers Biden admin for ‘ignoring’ ‘tremendous opportunity’ to address security threat. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

MARK LEVIN – Fox News host calls for the Constitution to be amended in order to reform the legal system: 'Complete overhaul.' Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

'MEANS SO MUCH' - The two words that can change an awkward situation - 'love you.' Continue reading …

DRIVE TO SUCCEED - Former child star wants to prove his mettle in professional stock car racing. Continue reading …

‘CONTINUED AND ESCALATED’ - Catholic Church attacks are on the rise since George Floyd's death. Continue reading …



FRENZIED FISH - Thousands of fish swam in a river in Australia - 'I've never seen anything like it,' said observer. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Biden admin needs to ‘toughen up’ the message their border policies are sending: Asa Hutchinson. See video …



WATCH: Biden hypocritically said Trump was ‘irresponsible’ for his documents' scandal: Mike Huckabee. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

