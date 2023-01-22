Mark Levin calls for the Constitution to be amended in order to reform the legal system: 'Complete overhaul'

Fox News host Mark Levin called on House Republicans to enact a list of reforms and overhauls to fix the country's legal and judicial system in his opening monologue on "Life Liberty & Levin."

He argued a number of reforms need to take place, including "reorganizing" the Department of Justice and the FBI, as well as bringing in term limits for federal judges and instituting a measure to remove the attorney general through a vote of no-confidence.

Levin said the DOJ's budget should be "slashed" by 20% because it's gotten "too big, too fast, and it's not doing its job."

"The communist Chinese are running away with our technology [and] our nuclear secrets. Maybe it's too busy focusing on us, you and me. And those funds should be immediately transferred to the Border Patrol and ICE to secure that border, to keep foreigners out of this country who we don't know anything about, to remove people who are here illegally and to protect us from fentanyl and the drug cartels."

He also added the FBI needs an immediate overhaul because, like the DOJ, it has become politicized by the Democratic Party.

"We cannot allow the FBI and the DOJ… to be getting involved in challenges to elections. Elections can be very ugly. Challenges can be very ugly, but it is a purely political process. And in the end, Congress makes the final determination over electors, not grand juries controlled by Democrats. This needs to be an area where the FBI, the Department of Justice, U.S. attorneys, simply cannot go," Levin said.

The host suggested perhaps the biggest overhaul House Republicans should take up is allowing the U.S. attorney general to be removed via a no-confidence vote of Congress.

"An attorney general is enormously powerful. He's unelected. You can see what this Attorney General, Merrick Garland, has done with that power," he said. "So there ought to be the ability for Congress that has the final say on how this government is set up and the first say to have a no-confidence vote, perhaps a majority vote to remove an attorney general."

Levin continued, also calling for term limits for federal judges.

Federal judges are nominated by the president, confirmed by the Senate and serve lifetime appointments. They can only be removed by impeachment.

"Maybe it's 12 years, maybe it's 14 years, But it needs to happen now. We need to amend the Constitution to do that either through [the] convention of states or at least the Republicans in the House should begin pushing, pushing, pushing, persuading the American people over a period of time that this needs to be done," he argued.

"There needs to be a complete overhaul of our legal and judicial system," he said. "If not now, when?"