Pam Bondi warns migrant criminals 'we're coming after you' after Supreme Court lifts stay on deportations

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned illegal immigrant criminals to start packing their bags after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to resume deportation flights under the Alien and Enemies Act after an Obama-nominated judge tried to block it – handing a major boost to the president's crackdown on illegal immigration.

"Americans are safer [because of this ruling], and domestic terrorists, foreign terrorists, you'd better look out because we're coming after you. I'd start self-deporting if I were you, because we are going to find you," she told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

Justices on the high court ruled 5-4 to grant the Trump administration's request to vacate a lower court's ruling barring the use of the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime immigration law, to immediately deport Venezuelan nationals – including alleged members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

SUPREME COURT GRANTS TRUMP REQUEST TO LIFT STAY HALTING VENEZUELAN DEPORTATIONS

The decision also added due process protections for the detainees, meaning they must be given opportunities to challenge their detention via habeas corpus claims.

"From this point forward, the [habeas corpus] hearings will be held… in the Court of Confinement, which means in Texas, so it will be a much faster hearing. They can't do class actions. It will be a much smoother, simpler hearing, and these people will be deported," Bondi explained.

SUPREME COURT FREEZES ORDER TO RETURN MAN FROM EL SALVADOR PRISON

The decision, though a temporary victory, came after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg blocked the Trump administration’s use of the law for 14 days while he considered the case on its merits last month.

A federal appeals court upheld the pause in a 2-1 decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These liberal district judges thought that they could control our entire country's policy, Donald Trump's policy on keeping America safe. They cannot do it," Bondi said.

"This was a landmark ruling for the rule of law yesterday, and it's so important because these flights will now continue. These terrorists… they are alien enemies to our country, and we will continue to deport them. We are going to keep America safe, and a liberal district judge is not going to stop us."

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.