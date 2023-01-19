Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Body of missing Pennsylvania mother found partially buried weeks after vanishing

Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing on Jan. 4 after failing to pick son up from school

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
The body of a Pennsylvania mom who was reported missing earlier this month when she failed to pick up her son from school was found partially buried on Wednesday after an intensive investigation, authorities said.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was found in Royersford two weeks after she disappeared in nearby Limerick Township on Jan. 4, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters. 

No cause or manner of death was immediately released.

Investigators wearing white jumpsuits were seen in a grassy area behind a warehouse in Royersford, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. Investigators have not said what led them to the site.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing from Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 4. Her body was found partly buried on Wednesday in Royersford, Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was reported missing from Limerick Township, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 4. Her body was found partly buried on Wednesday in Royersford, Pennsylvania. (Montgomery County District Attorney)

Brown was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by "a friend and business associate," investigators have said. She was supposed to pick up her 8-year-old son from school the next day but never showed up.

Her vehicle was found parked outside of her home with her car keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone still inside, according to the district attorney’s office.

  • investigators searching for evidence behind warehouse
    Image 1 of 3

    Investigators in white jumpsuits were seen searching behind a warehouse in Royersford, Pennsylvania. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

  • investigators searching for evidence behind warehouse
    Image 2 of 3

    Investigators did not immediately share what led them to the site. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

  • investigators searching for evidence behind warehouse
    Image 3 of 3

    Authorities said the body of Brown was located following an intensive two-week investigation. (FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

"Friends and family have not heard from her since that day," Steele, adding that Brown was a "devoted mother of an 8-year-old boy."

"By all accounts she would have never left him unattended and unsupervised," he said.

Brown's work phone, keys, and purse were found inside of her vehicle parked outside her home. 

Brown's work phone, keys, and purse were found inside of her vehicle parked outside her home.  (Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele)

Brown’s longtime friend, Tiffany Barron, told FOX29 while the search was still ongoing that Brown was the "most responsible" person she knew.

"She’s never going to abandon her son, so this is just very, very unlike her," she said.

Royersford is located about 5 miles south of Limerick Township and 32 miles northwest of Philadelphia.