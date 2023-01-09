Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania
Published

Pennsylvania mother missing after failing to pick up child from bus stop: 'completely out of character'

The woman's work phone, purse, and keys were found inside her vehicle parked outside her home

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Authorities in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, are "very concerned" about the welfare of a mother who disappeared one week ago after she failed to pick her son up at a bus stop. 

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen on the afternoon on Jan. 3 by a friend or colleague, authorities said. 

Her vehicle was found parked outside of her home the next day with her keys, wallet, purse, and work cellphone still inside. Her personal phone has not been found or used since the morning of Jan. 4, according to police.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen on Jan. 3. 

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen on Jan. 3.  (ontgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele)

Brown is described as a white female about 5 feet, one inch tall with brown hair and green eyes. 

She was reported missing after failing to pick up her son on Jan. 4. 

"There's no way she would leave him behind or like, not be home for him," Ellen Friend, a neighbor, told WPVI. "It's honestly completely out of character. She's a very friendly person. I don't see her having any enemies. She's very caring of all the neighbors, especially the elderly."

Brown's work phone, keys, and purse were found inside of her vehicle parked outside her home. 

Brown's work phone, keys, and purse were found inside of her vehicle parked outside her home.  (Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele)

Brown's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps law enforcement locate her. 

Anyone with information can call Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest