Body of missing paddleboarder recovered at Martha’s Vineyard pond

The body of a missing paddleboarder was recovered Monday, a day after disappearing in the waters of Edgartown Great Pond on Martha’s Vineyard, authorities said.

The 43-year-old’s body was found just before 10 a.m. at a depth of about eight feet and about 100 feet from the shore of Edgartown Great Pond, Massachusetts State Police (MSP) said in a news release.

MSP divers recovered the body after Massachusetts Environmental Police officers used side-scan sonar from a boat to locate it, the agency said. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The incident happened near 79 Turkeyland Cove Road – the residence of former President Barack Obama, the Martha's Vineyard Times reported. It was unclear whether the 911 call came from the residence or if any Obamas were home at the time.

Authorities initially responded at 7:46 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a male paddleboarder who had struggled to stay above the water and then went under near Turkeyland Cove. Officials said the man did not resurface.

Another paddleboarder was on the pond with him at the time and witnessed him go under the water, according to authorities.

The search operation lasted several hours Sunday night, but crews failed to locate the missing man. Teams returned in the morning to continue the search with divers, flight crews and boat crews.

Coast Guard helicopter crews assisted in the search, along with the Dukes County Sheriff’s Department, local police, Edgartown fire personnel and all other island fire departments.

The death investigation is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown police.