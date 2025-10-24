Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Missing Persons

Body found during search for missing Vermont college student Lia Smith near Middlebury campus

Lia Smith, 21, disappeared from Middlebury College campus about a week ago

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A body has been found during the search for a missing Vermont college student who was last seen on campus about a week ago.

Lia Smith, 21, was last seen on Middlebury College’s campus on the night of Oct. 17 and was reported missing that Sunday, the school announced. Smith, a trans woman from California, is a senior double majoring in computer science and statistics and a former Middlebury women's swimming and diving team athlete.

On Thursday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., Vermont State Police said they located an unidentified body in a field west of the Middlebury College campus. The location where the body was found is in the town of Cornwall near The Knoll, the college's organic farm, the agency said.

Lia Smith smiling in a headshot photo

Lia Smith, 21, was reported missing on Sunday, after she was last spotted on campus on Friday around 9 p.m. (Middlebury Police Department)

VERMONT POLICE SEARCH FOR STUDENT WHO VANISHED FROM MIDDLEBURY COLLEGE

Police said they secured the area and began a death investigation. At this time, officials are awaiting an autopsy to confirm the identity of the victim and to determine the cause and manner of death.

That autopsy is scheduled to take place on Friday in Burlington, Vermont. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Vermont Department of Health for comment.

At this time, investigators said they do not believe the death is suspicious.

Middlebury College in Vermonth

Sign of Middlebury College in Vermont. (Toby Talbot / AP)

COLLEGE STUDENT’S UNSOLVED MURDER SHINES SPOTLIGHT ON SERIAL KILLER AS NEW THEORIES EMERGE

Police initially said they would hold a live press update on Thursday afternoon, but canceled it shortly before it was set to begin. The Middlebury Police Department called in additional agencies, including the Vermont State Police, New York State Police and the FBI, to help after trying to find Smith using ground searches and drones for several days.

Middlebury College President Ian Baucom said in a statement on Instagram Thursday that the college is "doing all we can to support our community right now."

"I know that this is extraordinarily difficult news to receive as we continue to hold Lia and all her family and friends tight in our hearts," he wrote. "As ever, please care for yourselves and one another."

Middlebury College

Old Chapel on the campus of Middlebury College in Vermont. Middlebury College is considered a "Little Ivy", a term for small, elite liberal arts colleges with academic reputations comparable to the Ivy League. (John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Middlebury College is a prestigious private liberal arts college, known as a "Little Ivy," in Addison County, Vermont, located in the state's Champlain Valley. According to the college, the campus population is about 2,800 undergraduate students.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Middlebury Police Department and Middlebury College for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Close modal

Continue