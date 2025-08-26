Blue city residents plead for Trump’s help as ‘out of control’ crime leads to another bloody weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After yet another bloody weekend, some Chicago residents said they would welcome reinforcements if President Donald Trump decides to federalize the police force in Chicago.

Trump first floated the idea on Friday during a press conference in the Oval Office after seeing success with the same effort in Washington, D.C., which went 12 days without a homicide.

"Chicago’s a mess," Trump said on Friday, adding that it would "be our next one after this," following the federal intervention in Washington, D.C.

"Chicago's a killing field right now, and they don't acknowledge it," he said on Monday. "And they say, we don't need him."

LIZ PEEK: TRUMP PRANKS DEMOCRATS INTO OPPOSING SOMETHING THEY'VE ALWAYS CLAIMED TO SUPPORT

Danielle Carter-Walters, a Black woman, is a personal trainer in the city. She is also the co-founder of Chicago Flips Red, a group of Windy City Trump supporters.

"Our communities are out of control. The destruction. The devastation of what’s happening. We are being displaced out of our homes by illegal aliens," she told the Chicago Sun-Times. "There’s a lot of us, thousands, silently supporting us. People think that Black women can’t be MAGA. People are starting to see there’s a lot of us."

Carter-Walters is a resident of the city's Marquette Park neighborhood.

"I stay on the South Side of Chicago," she said. "I’m living the experience. You can’t sit in your car without worrying about being robbed, mugged, shot, carjacked. We definitely need something to be done."

CHICAGO MAYOR CALLS TRUMP'S NATIONAL GUARD PLAN 'MOST FLAGRANT VIOLATION OF OUR CONSTITUTION'

She's not the only person in favor of federal intervention.

"This is a unique generational opportunity for Illinois and for the city of Chicago, and I think that the politics are getting in the way," Aaron Del Mar, the Cook County Republican Party chairman, told NBC Chicago. "[Chicago Mayor] Brandon Johnson and [Illinois Gov.] J.B. Pritzker should be saying one thing, and that's ‘thank you.’"

Former First Assistant State's Attorney of Cook County Robert Milan is counted among those who support Trump's plan. He recalled efforts under former Mayor Rahm Emanuel to flood high-crime areas with more police and the National Guard. That plan, according to NBC Chicago, worked to reduce shootings in the short-term, but federal funding to continue was never granted.

"You would see that in those areas there would be no shootings at all," he told the outlet. "In really, really dangerous areas, right? And we would listen to the gangbangers on wiretaps, and they were saying, ‘we gotta get out of here, police are everywhere, we can’t do anything.'"

Meanwhile, Chicago marked another weekend of bloodshed.

Six people were killed, including a 5-year-old boy, and 27 were injured in shootings across the city, according to CBS News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday night, two men were standing outside when a person approached them on foot, pulled a gun, and shot and killed them, the outlet reported.

On Saturday afternoon, a boy in an apartment was shot in the head, according to CBS. He died shortly thereafter at Comer Children's Hospital.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Chicago Police Department.