Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update 4 mins ago

Blake had knife in car when Kenosha cop shot him: Wisconsin DOJ

Fox News

Jacob Blake had a knife on the floorboard of his car when he was shot by police, said the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which has identified the shooting officer as Rusten Sheskey.

Trending in US