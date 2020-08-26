Blake had knife in car when Kenosha cop shot him: Wisconsin DOJ
Jacob Blake had a knife on the floorboard of his car when he was shot by police, said the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which has identified the shooting officer as Rusten Sheskey.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Jacob Blake had a knife on the floorboard of his car when he was shot by police, said the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which has identified the shooting officer as Rusten Sheskey.