Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado

Bird flu: Fourth US human case confirmed in Colorado farmworker

A fourth person in the United States has been infected with bird flu

By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
close
CDC issues alert over bird flu case Video

CDC issues alert over bird flu case

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on what to know about bird flu and why it is important not to look directly at the solar eclipse without proper glasses

Health officials announced a farmworker in Colorado is the fourth person in the U.S. infected with bird flu.

In a statement from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), health officials said the male worker had direct contact with infected dairy cows on a northeast Colorado farm and developed bird flu.

The man developed mild symptoms and reported to health officials that he had pink eye.

In accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the man was given antiviral treatment and recovered.

BIRD FLU IN TEXAS: LARGEST US EGG PRODUCER TEMPORARILY SHUTTERS FACILITY AFTER H5N1 VIRUS FOUND IN CHICKENS

White cows graze in a field with an oil well in the background.

Cows graze in an oil production field. A dairy farmworker in Colorado was infected with bird flu. (Reuters/Nick Oxford/File Photo)

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist with CDPHE, said the risk of bird flu remains low for the public but may be heightened for those who are regularly exposed to infected animals.

"The risk to most people remains low. Avian flu viruses are currently spreading among animals, but they are not adapted to spread from person to person," Herlihy said. 

BIRD FLU OUTBREAK AFFECTS OVER 24 STATES, POULTRY PRICES RISE

"Right now, the most important thing to know is that people who have regular exposure to infected animals are at increased risk of infection and should take precautions when they have contact with sick animals," she said.

Three cows are seen standing in their pen

Dr. Rachel Herlihy said the risk to the public of developing bird flu is low. (Reuters/Jim Vondruska/File Photo)

Three previous cases of human infection linked to cows were reported in dairy workers in Texas and Michigan since March. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Two of those workers also developed pink eye, while one had mild respiratory symptoms. 

In 2022, the first U.S. case of bird flu was detected in a Colorado farmworker exposed to infected poultry.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.