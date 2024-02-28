Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



MOVING FORWARD – Trump, Biden inch closer to 2020 rematch in Michigan with Super Tuesday just a week away. Continue reading …

IN THE HOT SEAT – Hunter Biden to finally face Capitol Hill grilling as GOP ramp up impeachment inquiry. Continue reading …

$1.7 TRILLION ERROR – Judge rules Dems sidestepped law in passage of massive congressional spending bill. Continue reading …

CROSS EXAMINATION – Migrants asked whether Biden or Trump was better for border security, give stunning answer. Continue reading …

‘I WAS MORTIFIED’ – Top sportscaster recalls when former NFL player made her cry in locker room. Continue reading …





POLITICS

TICKING CLOCK – Congressional leaders leave ‘intense,’ ‘frank’ White House meeting with government shutdown threat growing. Continue reading …

‘CONTINUE THE CAMPAIGN’ – Netanyahu responds to Biden’s talk of pending cease-fire, says most Americans support Israel. Continue reading …

‘WADE'-ING INTO TROUBLE – Timing of affair in Fani Willis case in doubt after key witness says he may have lied in texts. Continue reading …

GREAT LAKES STATE VOTES – Michigan primary puts major battleground state in play for 2024. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





MEDIA

‘NO SUBSTITUTE’ – White House journalists frustrated by Biden's lack of availability as he grants interview with late night host Seth Meyers. Continue reading …

COOL YOUR JETS – College student tracking Taylor Swift's plane emissions defends actions, says he is 'not doing anything illegal.’ Continue reading …

WOKE ALPHABET – Google AI employees bash Trump, support 'antiracism' in unearthed comments. Continue reading …

CRUSHING THE COMPETITION – Fox News Channel viewership thumps MSNBC, CNN combined throughout February. Continue reading …

OPINION

KAROL MARKOWICZ – I've been to the border and here's what I hope Biden sees while he's there. Continue reading …

PAUL MAURO – Laken Riley's death in Georgia begs big unanswered questions. Here are 10. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – It's open season on Americans. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Every time the White House lets Biden out for recess, his numbers drop. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – More Democrats are sounding the alarm on Biden. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – DEI is corrupting airlines, medical school and now landmines. Continue reading …





IN OTHER NEWS

DECISIONS FROM THE TOP – The Supreme Court will hear arguments against the ‘bump stock’ ban on Wednesday. Continue reading …

‘WHAT A GIRL WANTS’ – Christina Aguilera offers fans star-studded luxury Vegas weekend. Continue reading …

DRINK UP – Hate water? NFL sports dietitian shares five healthy alternatives. Continue reading …

NO ESCAPE – Husband of American killed by Mexico cartel says they fled Los Angeles over crime. Continue reading …

POOR BABY – Watch as this little guy is completely startled by his father's sudden, thunderous snoring. See video …

WATCH

JONATHAN TURLEY – Hunter Biden will have this 'disjointed' position. See video …

KEVIN O'LEARY – Immigration issue has now hit home. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…





THE LAST WORD

"While Joe tried and failed again to ease concerns over his age, more Democrats are now sounding the alarm as former Obama aides are now expressing concerns over what they are saying is a frail and mumbly Biden. Add to that, by the way, his age is a very real issue. Obama aides are sounding kind of like me more and more every day."

– SEAN HANNITY







