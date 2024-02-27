Fox News host Laura Ingraham torpedoes President Biden’s handling of the border crisis on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: It's open season on Americans. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, do you ever wonder how things got so crazy? Like, how is it that a sitting U.S. president presides over the invasion of America by several million illegals? Yet for years, the media let them off the hook. They're only now starting to pay attention after Democrat-run cities were overrun and innocent Americans murdered like Laken Riley .

Biden (is) even insisting now that they not be called "illegal aliens" any longer. "It's too dehumanizing," he said. So, the demon suspected of killing Lincoln Riley is merely an undocumented person, or maybe an undocumented Democrat. It's disgusting.

