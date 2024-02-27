Fox News host Laura Ingraham torpedoes President Biden’s handling of the border crisis on "The Ingraham Angle."
LAURA INGRAHAM: It's open season on Americans. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, do you ever wonder how things got so crazy? Like, how is it that a sitting U.S. president presides over the invasion of America by several million illegals? Yet for years, the media let them off the hook. They're only now starting to pay attention after Democrat-run cities were overrun and innocent Americans murdered like Laken Riley.
...
Biden (is) even insisting now that they not be called "illegal aliens" any longer. "It's too dehumanizing," he said. So, the demon suspected of killing Lincoln Riley is merely an undocumented person, or maybe an undocumented Democrat. It's disgusting.
My friends, here's the upshot. The Democrats are utterly dependent on the money they raise from rich donors who want unlimited immigration and cheap labor, and they think more illegals will eventually mean more votes for them. And of course, they believe that native-born Americans are overwhelmingly racist and evil, and thus Democrats don't really care how many of those people have to suffer because of the open border. Given all these facts, Democrats will keep the border open as long as possible. The only way to stop them is to beat them.