Biden announces 3-pronged plan to combat coronavirus when he takes office

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Biden’s 3-part plan to tackle the coronavirus: Masks, vaccinations, opening schools

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a three-part plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the first 100 days of his administration.

Biden, speaking in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., as he formally unveiled his team of top health officials, emphasized “masking, vaccinations, opening schools. These are the three key goals for my first 100 days.”



And the president-elect stressed, “I’m absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better.”



Biden spelled out first the first time how he would implement his mask mandate, which he’s previously announced, for the first 100 days of his administration.

The president-elected explained that it will start with "my signing an order on day one to require masks where I can under the law, like federal buildings, interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses. I’ll also be working with the governors and mayors to do the same in their states and their cities. We’re going to require masks wherever possible.”

And Biden urged people to “help yourself, your family, your community. Whatever your politics or point of view — mask up for 100 days after we take office. A hundred days to make a difference. It’s not a political statement — it's a patriotic act.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Biden urges taking coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks but says they shouldn’t be mandatory

- Biden to call for 100 days of masks after inauguration

- Trump says coronavirus vaccines to 'end the pandemic,' touts progress as 'modern-day miracle'

- Biden wants mask mandate in every state to fight coronavirus — but these governors won't commit



Swalwell suggests Trump is behind blockbuster Axios report

Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested Tuesday that President Trump was behind Axios' bombshell report revealing that he was one of several politicians who was entangled with someone suspected to be a Chinese spy.

Axios reported on Monday that a Chinese national named Fang Fang or Christine Fang targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including Swalwell, D-Calif.

Fang reportedly took part in fundraising for Swalwell's 2014 reelection campaign although she did not make donations nor was there evidence of illegal contributions.

According to Axios, investigators became so alarmed by Fang’s behavior and activities that they alerted Swalwell in 2015 to their concerns, and gave him a “defensive briefing.” Swalwell then cut off all ties with Fang and has not been accused of any wrongdoing, according to an official who spoke to the outlet. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- FBI stepped in after suspected Chinese spy got close to Swalwell, other politicians, report finds

- Cotton: Wall Street CEOs are effectively 'lobbyists for communist China'

- Tucker Carlson: Why is Eric Swalwell still on House Intel Committee after Chinese spy revelations?

- After entanglement with Chinese spy, Eric Swalwell warned of 'influx of Russians' in US politics under Trump



Texas AG Paxton breaks down last-ditch election challenge before Supreme Court, claims 'unreliable results'

Election integrity comes down to abiding by the Constitution and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told Fox News’ “Hannity” Tuesday that he intends to defend it.

The attorney general filed an election integrity lawsuit against four U.S. states -- Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin -- at the Supreme Court, with the states having until Thursday to respond.

Paxton explained the suit arose from the recognition that other states and their election management have a direct impact on his own.

“If other states don’t follow the Constitution and if their state legislature isn’t responsible for overseeing their elections ... it affects my state,” he said. “Our job is to make sure the Constitution is followed and that every vote counts. And in this case, I’m not sure every vote was counted. Not in the right way.”



Paxton’s case stands on the grounds of Article II of the Constitution, which mandates state legislatures have the sole authority to manage and change election processes -- a clause he aims to prove was ignored during the 2020 election. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Supreme Court tosses GOP bid to throw out PA mail ballots without hearing it

- Turley: Trump 'running out of runway' after Supreme Court rejects bid to toss Pa. mail-in ballots

- Trump's election challenges about commitment to free and fair elections: White House

- Supreme Court tosses GOP bid to throw out PA mail ballots without hearing it



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- West Virginia area told to shelter-in-place after explosion at chemical plant

- Critics accuse CNN of publishing Saudi 'propaganda' piece hyping nation's tourism

- McCarthy trolls House Dems' photo op of defeated incumbents

- Judge sides with restaurants over Los Angeles outdoor dining ban: reports

- Here's a list of crimes on LA's new DA's do-not-prosecute list

- Why Dictionary.com changed their definition of ‘court packing’

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- DoorDash IPO prices above range at $102 per share

- California restaurateur vows to fight for his restaurants, employees as state bans outdoor dining

- Tesla's Elon Musk confirms Texas move from California, warns state on exodus

- Bernie Sanders supporters call for postal banking

- Court approves sale of DressBarn parent company to private equity firm: WSJ

- Chinese factory gate prices fall at slower pace in November, sign economy recovering from COVID-19



#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson looked at how China has successfully subverted America's leadership class on Tuesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”



“China knows our self-involvement is their opportunity,” Carlson said, “While our elites have been lecturing us about white frugility and trans-rights, the Chinese government has remained deadly serious. Chinese leaders aren’t frivolous and stupid, like our leaders are.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.



Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.