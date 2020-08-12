Biden's choice of Harris for ticket not universally embraced in party

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...



Some Bernie supporters, progressives trash Biden-Harris ticket

When presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his running mate Tuesday afternoon, the news was not well received by all Democrats – especially some progressives who expressed frustration at the selection.

There has been an ongoing debate regarding who Biden could select as his running mate. One of the key considerations was that the candidate has to motivate enough of the party's base, including supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Harris was seen by some in the party as the safe choice.



On Tuesday, Biden announced that Harris was his pick and Sanders even threw his support behind the 55-year-old senator and former 2020 rival.



'The Squad,' once thought in trouble to retain seats, show staying power after string of primary wins

With Rep. Ilhan Omar's victory in Minnesota on Tuesday, she joined squad members Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who all held their own against Democratic primary challengers in recent weeks, despite concerns the self-proclaimed “Squad” members may have trouble holding on to their seats.

Omar, the incumbent, defeated attorney Antone Melton-Meaux, who garnered attention for outraising her during the campaign.



“Tonight, our movement didn’t just win,” Omar tweeted. “We earned a mandate for change. Despite outside efforts to defeat us, we once again broke turnout records. Despite the attacks, our support has only grown.”



"It has been the honor of my life to represent you in Congress and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the 5th District in the years to come," she continued.

The Somali born lawmaker was elected as one of the first Muslim American women in Congress, along with Tlaib. Her outspoken criticism of President Trump and advocacy for far-left ideas have gained national attention and -- with the help of her Twitter feed -- made her a target of Republicans and even some fellow Democrats. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Florida dad reportedly shoots terminally ill daughter, 11, then turns gun on self

A Florida father fatally shot his terminally ill, 11-year-old daughter on Monday and turned the gun on himself as his wife made breakfast inside their Davie home, a report said.

“It was a devastating terminal illness,” Lt. Mark Leone of the Davie Police Department told the Sun-Sentinel. “She was not going to get any better. It’s such a tragic situation, a terrible situation.”

The report said that Kenbian Ng, and his daughter, Angela, died in the shooting. They were discovered by the mother.

One relative told that paper that the health reports for the girl were grim. There were phone conversations with her father who could barely contain himself through his tears. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



President Trump evaluated presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's choice of Kamala Harris as vice president, saying he was unsure Americans wanted someone so liberal in the Number 2 role.



