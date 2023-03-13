Expand / Collapse search
Becky Bliefnick murder: Illinois police arrest estranged husband in nurse's shooting death

Tim and Becky Bliefnick were going through a divorce

Michael Ruiz
By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Illinois police have arrested a Quincy man in the shooting death of his estranged wife, an award-winning nurse and mother of three found gunned down in her own home last month.

Becky Bliefnick, 41, was discovered on Feb. 23 in her home.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates announced the arrest at a Monday news briefing and said that assistance from the public was "key" for investigators.

"At 8:24 this morning, Quincy Police Department detectives and members of the department's emergency response team arrested 39-year-old Timothy W. Bliefnick, of Quincy, for a no-bond warrant on two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion for the murder of Rebecca Bliefnick," he said. 

Becky Bliefnick pictured with her family on Halloween in 2018. Police said she was found shot to death in her Quincy home on Feb. 23, 2023.

Becky Bliefnick pictured with her family on Halloween in 2018. Police said she was found shot to death in her Quincy home on Feb. 23, 2023. (Becky Bliefnick/Facebook)

He was taken into custody without incident at his home on Kentucky Road, Yates said, where police served a search warrant on March 1. The house is about a mile away from where his estranged wife was found shot to death.

"This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear," Yates said. "I hope today's announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns."

Prosecutors added that they did not believe the crime was a random act – but rather an act of domestic violence.

Bliefnick's lawyer, Casey Schnack, told Fox News Digital Monday that she had spoken with her client and other family members and was preparing a series of court filings "to protect his interests and preserve his constitutional rights."

Tim Bliefnick is seen at his home on the day of Rebecca Bliefnick’s funeral on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Quincy, Illinois. Tim Bliefnick’s estranged wife, Rebecca, was found shot to death in February.

Tim Bliefnick is seen at his home on the day of Rebecca Bliefnick’s funeral on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Quincy, Illinois. Tim Bliefnick’s estranged wife, Rebecca, was found shot to death in February. (KR/Mega for Fox News Digital)

"I have requested but have not received copies of the charging document and arrest warrant," she said, adding that her client had never been arrested previously and that the couple's three sons had never been removed from the home for domestic violence. 

Bliefnick was being held without bail at the Adams County Jail. He is due back in court Tuesday afternoon.

"We will be evaluating his case and making decisions as more information comes in," Schnack said.

Rebecca Bliefnick, a 41-year-old nurse and mother of three from Quincy, Illinois, was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23, 2023.

Rebecca Bliefnick, a 41-year-old nurse and mother of three from Quincy, Illinois, was found shot to death in her home on Feb. 23, 2023. (Becky Bliefnick/Facebook)

She also addressed reports that Becky Bliefnick had sought an order of protection prior to her death.

"Seeking an OP in a divorce is not uncommon gameplay in Adams County," she said. "The state's attorney's office needs a narrative. It appears that domestic violence is that narrative."

In a statement last week, a family spokesperson announced a GoFundMe campaign in support of her three sons, who have been staying with their father, and for a scholarship in her name.

"There are no words to adequately express how devastated and heartbroken we are," the statement reads. "Becky was the heart and soul of our family and her greatest loves were her sons. We will pray for her and miss her every day of our lives."

Police search a home and a car outside the home in Quincy, Illinois, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The home is rented by and the car belongs to Tim Bliefnick, the estranged husband of Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found dead on Feb. 23 in her home. Police reported she had been shot multiple times. Tim Bliefnick has been charged in her murder.

Police search a home and a car outside the home in Quincy, Illinois, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The home is rented by and the car belongs to Tim Bliefnick, the estranged husband of Rebecca Bliefnick, who was found dead on Feb. 23 in her home. Police reported she had been shot multiple times. Tim Bliefnick has been charged in her murder. (MuddyRiverNews.com)

The couple was going through a divorce.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call them directly at 217-228-4470 or anonymously through the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

Becky Bliefnick was a fixture in the local community throughout her life, according to an online obituary.

Becky Bliefnick poses with her three sons.

Becky Bliefnick poses with her three sons. (Becky Bliefnick/Facebook)

She graduated valedictorian from Quincy Notre Dame High School and went on to Quincy University.

She began her career in pharmaceuticals but finished nursing school in time for the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports