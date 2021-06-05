Barry Morphew arrest affidavit under seal by Colorado judge

The arrest records for Barry Morphew, the Colorado man accused of killing his wife around Mother's Day 2020, will remain sealed until at least August 31, a judge ruled Friday.

Chaffee County District Court Judge Patrick Murphy wrote that the 130-page arrest affidavit needs to remain out of the public eye to ensure that Barry Morphew can prepare his defense, as well as to protect Barry and Suzanne Morphew's two daughters.

"These young women are in an unimaginable situation and should be given time to process what has occurred and the time to review, or decide not to review, the evidence alleged against their father," Murphy wrote in the order on Friday.

Barry Morphew, 53, was arrested on May 5 in southern Colorado, nearly a year after Suzanne Morphew, 49, disappeared in the same area.

SUZANNE MORPHEW'S ALLEGED MURDER MAY HAVE BEEN MOTIVATED BY MONEY, RELATIVE SAYS

He is facing charges of first-degree murder, tampering with a human body, tampering with evidence, trying to influence eight public servants, and possession of a short rifle, which is banned in Colorado. Morphew was also charged with allegedly casting a fraudulent vote on his wife's behalf for then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Murphy also said that the affidavit should remain sealed to protect witnesses in the case, describing it as "the lengthiest and most detailed affidavit the Court has ever seen in almost 30 years of experience with criminal cases."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While the investigation in this matter has been ongoing for a little over a year now, it consists of numerous witnesses and circumstantial evidence," Murphy wrote. "Thus, witness credibility will be at a premium."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.