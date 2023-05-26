Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Baltimore Crime and Corruption
Published

Baltimore police say 5 people injured in shooting, suspect still at-large

Police say the suspect hasn't yet been arrested, according to the report

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
‘It was just my instincts kicking in’ during drive-by shooting: Yolanda Cooper-Sutton Video

‘It was just my instincts kicking in’ during drive-by shooting: Yolanda Cooper-Sutton

Tennessee community leader Yolanda Cooper-Sutton stresses the importance of prayer on ‘America Reports’ after getting caught in a drive-by shooting on TV.

Police in Baltimore, Maryland. say that five men were injured Friday after being shot.

Officials say that the shooting happened near Lexington Market around 3:30 p.m., according to FOX 45.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a press conference that multiple rounds of bullets were fired in the shooting.

Police said that there was one intended target in the shooting.

FLORIDA TEENAGER ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING INTO CROWD OUTSIDE INDOOR AMUSEMENT PARK

Baltimore shooting

Police in Baltimore, Maryland say that five men were injured on Friday after being shot. (Baltimore Police Department)

According to WBAL, the suspect hasn't yet been arrested.

MACHETE-WIELDING NYC PROFESSOR CHASES DOWN FAST FOOD AFTER ARRAIGNMENT FOR MENACING REPORTER

Harrison said that the victims range in age from 38 to mid-60s, stating that all of their injuries are non-life threatening.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are investigating the incident.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.