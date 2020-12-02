Headless body also missing hands, feet found on dead-end street in Baltimore; police launch investigation

Baltimore police launched an investigation after a decomposing body with its head, hands and feet missing was found on a property at the end of a dead-end street Tuesday, Fox News has confirmed.

Two employees for a sink distributor said they were surveying the company’s property in the 1600 block of Morrell Park Ave., a dead-end street in the Morrell Park neighborhood in southwest Baltimore, when they found what appeared to be a corpse around 10:30 a.m. and called police, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Police said officers who responded to the scene found the body beneath “some sort of tarp." The body was headless and missing hands and feet. Police so far have not been able to identify the remains.

Nicole Monroe, the spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, told Fox News on Wednesday that what authorities are considering a "suspicious death" remains under investigation by the homicide section, and the remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office. She said investigators are awaiting a cause of death determination.

“It was very surprising — sort of surreal,” Rob Batzri, the operation manager for the sink distributor, told the Sun, explaining that he was with his boss walking the property when they came across the body. “It looked like it had been there for a while, or someone had recently came and dropped it off.”

The area where the body was found used to be overgrown with brush, but neighbors told the Sun that the property was recently cleared out and a motion-detection light was installed. Signs posted on several homes on the block warned that surveillance cameras were in use, but it was unclear if any footage was captured of the area where the body was discovered.

According to the Sun, a similar case happened in July 2019 when a woman’s body missing a head, hands and feet was found in a shopping cart. Her 65-year-old father, Lawrence Banks, was charged and remains in jail awaiting a trial scheduled for February 2021. Banks had already been convicted of murdering his own son and another man in 1991 but had been released before allegedly killing his daughter.