Baltimore police investigating father-son murder-suicide after multiple shots fired: report

Police are investigating a murder-suicide at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center after a man killed his father and then himself, officials said.

Kintrell Todd McEachern Jr., 24, shot his father, Kintrell Todd McEachern Sr., 40, several times after the two reportedly argued over an unknown issue, Anne Arundel County police said, WBALTV reported. The 24-year-old then took his own life later in the day, police said.

"This is something that we wouldn't expect outside of a hospital," said Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Glenn Shanahan, according to the report. "It's our understanding the son came in a separate vehicle, confronted his father over some issue then he shot the father to death."

The medical center confirmed the parking lot incident.

"We can confirm the Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating a shooting incident at a University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center parking lot this evening. Our thoughts are with the victim and their family members," a University of Maryland Medical System spokesman said, according to the report. "At this time, the hospital’s Emergency Department is open for patients and there is no impact to delivery of patient care. We would like to thank the AACOPD and fire department for their rapid response to the situation, and recognize the efforts of hospital staff who took quick action in attempting to render aid to the victim."

Emergency services that first arrived on the scene pronounced the father, who was shot multiple times in the torso and head, deceased, WBALTV reported.

Police then tracked down the son, who fled the scene, at a wooded area in Baltimore County, where he was found dead, they said.

"It's our understanding the BCPD responded to a wooded area and found him deceased in a wooded area," added Shanahan.

The subject of the argument was not immediately known.

"It just goes to show you that domestic incidents can escalate and [we're] lucky no one else was injured in this," Shanahan said, WBALTV reported. "These family disputes sometimes explode, they explode at the house, they explode in parking Lot [sic] and there's no telling when it will happen and where."

