Baltimore firefighter seriously injured in blaze, fourth member still trapped inside: Officials

Three Baltimore firefighters were seriously injured while responding to a blaze in a vacant home in the Maryland city on Monday morning, while crews were working to rescue a fourth firefighter who was trapped inside, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on South Sticker Street around 6 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted.

BCFD first responded to the South Sticker Street blaze around 6 a.m. As of the fire department's most recent update, just before 9 a.m. local time, three firefighters were taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters were working to rescue a fourth member who was trapped inside the home, the department said. Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.