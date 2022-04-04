Baltimore streets shut down by drivers doing dangerous stunts as crime soars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drivers shut down streets in Baltimore, Maryland by doing dangerous stunts in the middle of traffic Friday night.

Footage shows a crowd of people surrounding a car in the middle of an intersection as it drives erratically, and cars can be seen stacked bumper-to-bumper in a standstill on both sides of the intersection.

The Baltimore City chapter of the Fraternal order of Police (FOP) stated that officers arrived on the scene to find a city medical vehicle blaring its lights and sirens stuck in the traffic.

"Mayor [Brandon] Scott and [Police Commissioner Michael] Harrison's approach to criminal behavior has led to lawlessness," the union chapter tweeted Saturday. The good citizens of Baltimore don’t want what happened next to Little Italy last night (see video) and elsewhere every night!"

The incident comes as Baltimore faces a general surge in crime, including violent crime. Homicides are up 11% and non-fatal shootings are up 30% compared to 2021, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore has suffered 81 reported homicides so far in 2022, an increase compared to the same point in 2021. Baltimore has surpassed 300 homicides for six years in a row, and is on track to do so again.