Balance of Congress known as final House race called and more top headlines

TOP 3

1. Final House race called in 2024 election.

2. Who else might Biden pardon?

3. FOX News' Sean Hannity shares exciting announcement.

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘REWRITING HISTORY’ – Federal judge overseeing Hunter Biden tax case issues scathing remarks on his pardon. Continue reading …

RED HOT – 'Obama bros' lash out at Biden 'lying' and making Dems 'look stupid' with Hunter pardon. Continue reading …

SHE'S ‘SOMETHING ELSE’ – Trump prosecutor Fani Willis dealt blow in court over president-elect's case. Continue reading …

RULES À LA CARTE – Cherry-picking justice of lead prosecutor in Marine veteran subway chokehold case. Continue reading …

SHELL SHOCK – House Dems mock Americans who can't afford groceries in 'tone deaf' social media post. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

SEEING THE SIGNS – Dems help pave way for Donald J. Trump Avenue. Continue reading …

WRITING THE RULE – GOP senator to propose ban on sex reassignment surgeries for minors. Continue reading …

BENCH PRESS – Supreme Court to weigh state ban on sex reassignment 'medical treatments' for minors. Continue reading …

POWER MOVE – Landlord says Hunter Biden owes him $300K in rent, used Secret Service to keep him out. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

ETHICAL FREEFALL – JONATHAN TURLEY: The Bidens are the 'GOATs of influence peddling.' Continue reading …

GET-OUT-OF-JAIL-FREE CARD – Before Hunter Biden's pardon, media speculated Trump would give one to his children. Continue reading …

MEDIA MAYHEM – Al Sharpton's interview scandal becomes latest in decades-long history of controversies haunting MSNBC host. Continue reading …

MARKET MATTERS – San Francisco Fed president on Trump tariffs: 'Very prepared' to assess impact. Continue reading …

OPINION

BRIAN MORGENSTERN, SAM LYMAN – The simple solution to the 'Californication' of American energy policy. Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR – Wild ways Democrats have embraced the Monty Python strategy of politics. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

‘COULD HAPPEN TO YOU’ – Paris train hero weighs in on Daniel Penny trial. Continue reading …

'THEY WEREN’T INVITED' – King Charles excluded Prince Harry from Christmas over 'too many demands,' expert says. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on holiday tunes, festive flora and plane pioneers. Take the quiz here …

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH – Netanyahu reacts after Trump warns of 'hell to pay' if Hamas doesn't free hostages. Continue reading …

'STRANGERS CARE' – Author and life coach Tony Robbins reveals his hunger to help others. See video …

WATCH

JOE CONCHA – Former Obama staffers furious over Hunter Biden's pardon. See video …

TOMI LAHREN – Biden pardoning son 'sends a message' to Democratic party. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?













