Dems help pave way for Donald J. Trump Avenue in Miami-Dade County after historic election victory

It's a sign of the times.

Once a Democratic stronghold, Miami-Dade County, Florida, will honor President-elect Donald Trump by adding his name to a street after the Republican flipped the county by double digits in his historic 2024 election victory.

"President Donald J. Trump Avenue is official in Miami-Dade County!" District 6 Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin M. Cabrera wrote in a post on X.

On Tuesday, the Board of County Commissioners for the city of Hialeah voted 9 to 1 to approve the street name.

DNC CHAIR FRONTRUNNER OFFERS 'UNCOMFORTABLE' ADVICE TO DEMOCRATS AFTER CRUSHING LOSS TO TRUMP

"Today, we ratified the City of Hialeah’s initiative to honor President Trump’s legacy of championing freedom and opportunity by co-designating Palm Avenue—a vital artery in our community—as ‘President Donald J. Trump Avenue.’"

Democrats on the County Commission could have blocked Tuesday’s approval because Democratic commissioners hold seven of the officially nonpartisan board’s 13 seats, according to the Miami Herald.

Only one member of the commission voted down the move because "they couldn’t assent given some of the former president’s derogatory comments on immigrants."

"I respect the fact that President Trump won the popular vote, the Electoral College and Miami-Dade County," Democratic commission member Marleine Bastien said in a statement reported by the Miami Herald. "However, his victory does not erase the collective trauma that immigrants and citizens alike felt during this election cycle."

Four Democrats joined five Republican members of the commission to vote for the renaming of the street, according to the commission clerk.

FORMER LAWMAKER CALLS FOR COMPLETE 'REBRAND' OF 'TOXIC' DEMOCRATIC PARTY

"Miami-Dade County strongly supported President Trump during the election, and this designation serves as a lasting tribute to his leadership and vision for our nation," Cabrera said.

The city is allowed to hang "President Donald J. Trump Avenue" signs on county infrastructure, including under Miami-Dade traffic lights along the city-maintained roadway with the county vote's approval, according to the local outlet.

Last year, city council approved a proposal to rename the road for Trump after Hialeah Mayor Esteban "Steve" Bovo announced the move and presented Trump with a street sign at a campaign rally.

"Our city LOVES Donald Trump. The Cuban American community feels a sense of gratitude towards him," Bovo said in a previous interview.

LIBERALS DESPAIRING OVER TRUMP VICTORY ARE TURNING OFF THE NEWS: REPORT

Trump won Hialeah by 53 points in November, which is about 75% of the vote in Hialeah in last month's election. He also won Miami-Dade by more than 13%, the first time a Republican has won the county since 1988.

"This renaming honors President Trump’s steadfast commitment to putting America first and prioritizing the needs of the American people. It is a tribute to his vision and efforts to uphold the values that resonate deeply with our community," Bovo wrote in a statement on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to all the Democratic members of the commission but did not immediately receive a response.

Stepheny Price is writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com