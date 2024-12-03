Turley: The Bidens are the 'GOATs of influence peddling' and in an ethical 'freefall'

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Tuesday that President Biden has cemented his legacy of corruption and lying by pardoning his son, Hunter. Turley explained that Hunter could still be called before Congress to testify about his role in an alleged "influence peddling" operation dating back to 2014.

JONATHAN TURLEY: I think he [Hunter Biden] should be called to Congress and called to give a full account. We have a lot of questions. You know, the Bidens have been notorious for nepotism and influence peddling. I've been writing about them from before when Biden was vice president. They are the GOATs of this, a favorite form of corruption in D.C., which is influence peddling. And this pardon really sealed that status. I mean, we've never seen anything like them. They have done an amazing job in avoiding any responsibility, accountability or even answers. Congress can demand those answers.

This seems to be a freefall for the Biden administration in terms of ethics. This is the final corruption, in my view, of the Biden administration. They have really untethered themselves from any principles. So nothing would surprise me at this point.

In a Fox News Opinion piece, Turley further explained Biden's pardon of his son will "live in infamy in presidential politics."

"The pardon power was written in absolute terms, and a president can even, in my view, pardon himself. However, what is constitutional is not necessarily ethical or right. This is one of the most disgraceful pardons even in the checkered history of presidential pardons," he explained.

"President Biden has lied to cover up a corruption scandal that reportedly brought his family millions in raw influence peddling. His portrayal of his son as a victim stands in sharp contrast to the sense of immunity and power conveyed by Hunter in his dealings."