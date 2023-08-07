Baby found drunk after California mother fills bottle with alcohol, authorities say

California mother is accused of filling her child's baby bottle with alcohol after the 7-week-old was found intoxicated over the weekend, authorities said.

Honesti de La Torre, 37, is charged with child endangerment, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

Deputies were called around 12:45 a.m. Saturday to an unincorporated area of Rialto, 55 miles east of Los Angeles.

When they arrived, they learned the child was found intoxicated, authorities said.

Officials said de la Torre was driving through Rialto and stopped to give the baby alcohol in an attempt to stop the baby from crying, authorities said. The child then became intoxicated.

The condition of the child was not revealed. De la Torre is being held in the West Valley Detention Center. on a $60,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court Tuesday.