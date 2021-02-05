Autopsy of Tammy Daybell, late wife of Lori Vallow's husband, is complete, but sheriff's office won't release

Idaho's Fremont County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that it had received the completed autopsy of the former wife of "Doomsday" dad Chad Daybell from the Utah Medical Examiner.

"Yesterday, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office received the autopsy report on Tammy Daybell's body from the Utah Medical examiner," Sheriff Len Humphries said in a statement.

"The contents of this report will not be [made] public at this time as it is evidence in an open and ongoing investigation," he said. "We will release additional information as it becomes available."

Tammy Daybell, a 49-year-old librarian and mother of five, died at the couple's Salem home in Oct. 2019.

She had been in good health and showed no signs of illness on a visit with her family in Springville, Utah just two weeks before her death, according to the East Idaho News.

The outlet reported that when deputies were called to the scene, Chad Daybell said his former wife had gone to bed with a cough and died in her sleep.

Following his wife's death, Chad Daybell remarried within weeks to "Cult Mom" Lori Vallow.

Vallow's own husband, 62-year-old Charles Vallow, had died a few months earlier when he was fatally shot by her brother, Alex Cox. A short time later, Cox was found dead in his Arizona home.

While Tammy Daybell was initially believed to have died from natural causes, officials later exhumed her body from a Springville cemetery following an investigation into Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow regarding the disappearance of the latter's two children.

Both 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow had been missing since September 2019. In June of last year, their bodies were found in a pet cemetery on the Daybells' property.

The Idaho Attorney General's Office -- which had announced last spring that it would take over the investigation in Tammy Daybell's death -- told Fox News on Friday that it had transitioned the case back to the county level.

While KTVB, the NBC affiliated TV station in Boise, reported neither Vallow nor Dayball has been charged in connection to the deaths of the two children or of Tammy Daybell. Chad Daybell is charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence and Lori Vallow is charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit alteration, destruction or concealment of evidence, misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

A joint trial for Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow is scheduled for July 2021.

On the first anniversary of Tammy Daybell's death, her family launched the nonprofit Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation in honor of her "legacy of service and love of literacy."

Requests for comment were not immediately returned by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.