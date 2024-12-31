Authorities issue NYE warning as nation’s top tourist spot becomes a high-threat zone and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Authorities issue NYE warning as nation’s top tourist spot becomes a high-threat zone.

2. Agency saves your wallet by ending its ‘charity’ act for illegal immigrants.

3. Biden announces federal holiday to honor Jimmy Carter.

MAJOR HEADLINES

KILLER'S REQUEST – Double murderer saved from federal death row now wants another gift from Biden. Continue reading …

‘NOT HAPPY’ – Russia's top diplomat reacts to peace deal reportedly floated by Trump. Continue reading …

MEDIA MISS – Liberal host admits she was wrong about how the American people would receive JD Vance. Continue reading …

SOUR LEMON – Former CNN host calls Trump supporters 'dumb f---ing idiots.' Continue reading …

CRASH COURSE – US auto giant's social media account posts series of anti-Israel messages. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

TIPPING POINT – The key issues Trump's campaign thrived on to hand him a decisive victory. Continue reading …

PARTING WORDS – Retiring House Democrat explains why she voluntarily stepped aside. Continue reading …

ONES TO WATCH – Rising stars in the Democratic and Republican parties expected to emerge in 2025. Continue reading …

'OZEMPIC SANTA' – Slimmed-down Elon Musk makes admission about controversial weight-loss drug. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

PAPER CUT – WaPo columnist suggests Trump supporters don't read. Continue reading …

MEDIA FRENZY – 2024 was the year of the liberal newsroom revolt. Continue reading …

'NOT A CORRUPT COURT' – Democrats launched ‘calculated effort’ to undermine SCOTUS, reporter says. Continue reading …

'THE SIX TRIPLE EIGHT' – New movie tells story behind predominantly Black female army battalion from WWII. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: What are Trump's legacy goals? Continue reading …

GREG LAURIE – 2024 is almost over — Here’s how to run a great race in 2025. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

NEW YEAR, NEW LUCK – New Year's Eve food traditions said to bring good fortune in the days ahead. Continue reading …

BUDDY, IT'S COLD INSIDE – Will Ferrell shows up to NHL game as iconic character — but doesn't look happy. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on New Year's novelties, highway history and musical milestones. Take the quiz here …

KEEP IT ‘POPPINS’ – Disney offers free summer perk for parkgoers — but there’s a twist. Continue reading …

SURPRISE IN STORE – Wild animal stuns shoppers. See video …

WATCH

JOHN YOO – Biden opened cycle of retaliation that will undermine politics for years. See video …

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY – The oppressive fog over the country has started to lift. See video …





FOX WEATHER

FOX WEATHER













