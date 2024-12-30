GREG LAURIE: 2024 is almost over. Here’s how to run a great race in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As we prepare for 2025, we must remember that we are running a spiritual race.

The Apostle Paul often uses the analogy of a runner in a race throughout his letters, emphasizing perseverance, focus, and purpose. As we enter a new year, we must ask ourselves: what does it mean to run this race faithfully in today's world?

Running the race of life well is a pursuit of faith, purpose, and closeness to God. It's a journey where the finish line is not marked by worldly accolades or achievements but by how faithfully we have lived for Christ. When running for a gold in this race, we can’t settle for mediocrity as a follower of Jesus.

However, the Apostle Paul notes that our "opponents" are not fellow Christians. Our competition is between the things of this world, the desires of the flesh and the devil's distractions.

The world offers many shortcuts, false promises and temporary pleasures that seem appealing at the moment but ultimately slow us down in our pursuit of God. To run the race well, we must continually evaluate what's influencing us and whether it's leading us toward the prize or away from it.

It's easy to get distracted or discouraged by life's challenges, it can often feel like we're running through a crowd of obstacles with no end in sight. That’s why it’s essential to recognize the subtle ways we can be distracted so we can re-direct our minds. When we focus on glorifying God in everything we do, the race becomes meaningful, regardless of our difficulties and setbacks.

One of the greatest hindrances to running the race of life well is our tendency to look back. In Philippians 3:13–14, Paul says, "Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus."

Our past mistakes, regrets, and shame often become weights that hold us back from running freely. Instead, we're called to focus on the present and future—what God has in store for us and how we can press forward in His grace.

So, how has your race been in 2024? Have you gotten off track or are you running for the gold?

Remember that it's not about how fast you run but how faithful you are in every step.

The moment you believed in Jesus Christ, this race began for you. Some of you are just beginning, while others have been running for quite a while.

My son Christopher has already finished his race, and his old dad is still running! As I get older, I think about completing this race more than ever.

I know some who have not finished their race joyfully (see Acts 20:24). I also know others who seemed strong in the faith but have "crashed and burned" in the race of life. They got off track or, in some cases, even self-destructed.

We see this in the Bible as well.

King Saul was tall, handsome, charismatic, and anointed by God to be the king. Prophesying with the prophets, he had incredible potential.

But because Saul disobeyed God repeatedly and allowed pride—and eventually paranoia and jealousy—to consume him, it led to a series of sins, causing God to reject him ultimately.

He started his race well but his finish was a disaster—he didn't keep the faith.

Or consider the mighty Samson, supernaturally blessed with super-human strength and able to vanquish his enemies with relative ease.

But, like all people, Samson had his vulnerabilities. A series of compromises took place in his life, and he, too, did not finish his race well.

Paul, however, wanted to be in the company of those who "finished their race with joy," joining the ranks of those who finished in God's winners’ circle. Men like Caleb, whose incredible story is found in Joshua 14. Or Daniel, who wouldn't compromise, even in his 80s.

Let's commit ourselves to finishing what we have begun, remembering this: the race of life is not a quick sprint but a long-distance run.

Run well this new year and every year after. Maintain a heavenly mindset with every mile marker you pass, remembering that the gold we chase after is not for earthly gain but eternal glory.

