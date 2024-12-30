Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court

Democrats launched 'calculated effort' to undermine SCOTUS since Dobbs, CBS reporter says

The Supreme Court has had record low approval ratings since its presidential immunity decision in July

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Democrats launched calculated effort against SCOTUS, CBS reporter argues Video

Democrats launched calculated effort against SCOTUS, CBS reporter argues

Veteran CBS News reporter Jan Crawford described efforts by Senate Democrats to attack and delegitimize the Supreme Court after its high-profile decisions.

Senate Democrats have launched a "calculated effort" to undermine public opinion on the Supreme Court, CBS News reporter Jan Crawford argued Sunday.

After CBS correspondent Major Garrett brought up the court’s record-low approval rating on Sunday’s "Face the Nation," Crawford suggested the issues began way before 2024.

"It really started and took off in the wake of the Dobbs decision, the court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade," Crawford said. "The outrage was so extreme that you saw, I think, a quite calculated effort to undermine legitimacy of the Supreme Court by Democrats, Senate Democrats. For example, hearings, stories about scandals, some of which were pretty overblown, to say the least. So that has an impact on public opinion." 

Supreme Court Justices

CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford defended the Supreme Court's recent high-profile decisions. ((Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images))

CBS REPORTER SAYS MOST 'UNDERREPORTED' STORY IN 2024 WAS BIDEN'S 'OBVIOUS COGNITIVE DECLINE'

She continued, "The public starts to believe this court is corrupt, that this is on the take. None of which is true. This is still a court — you may disagree with their decisions — is a very conservative court. It is not a corrupt court. These are nine justices who have very different views on how to interpret the Constitution, who are kind of in this titanic struggle over law, not politics."

Crawford referenced the high-profile case on presidential immunity from earlier this summer, where, in a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that ex-presidents like President-elect Donald Trump have substantial immunity from prosecution regarding official acts.

The Supreme Court building

A Fox News poll showed the Supreme Court had a 38% approval rating. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

She criticized Democratic opponents who "misrepresented" the case when the decision actually protects President Biden from prosecution as well.

"When we look at public opinion polls, sure, the court has taken a hit, but that’s true over the years. The court often takes a hit. So do other institutions. In the court’s opinion, the public opinion remains much higher than our other institutions, including the White House, Congress, and, by far, the news media," Crawford said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CBS reporter Jan Crawford

Crawford told a panel on "Face the Nation" Sunday that the court still enjoys higher public opinion than other institutions. (CBS News)

A Fox News poll found the Supreme Court’s approval rating dropped to a record low in 2024 at 38% with a 60% disapproval rating. The poll was taken days after the court’s presidential immunity decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.