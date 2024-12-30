Expand / Collapse search
Maddow on what she got wrong in 2024: I thought JD Vance would frighten more people

Several media figures reflected on what they got wrong in the 2024 election and beyond

By David Rutz , Cortney O'Brien Fox News
Published
Rachel Maddow admits MSNBC colleagues started 'stamping and clapping' during DNC Video

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said her colleagues in the studio all got out of their seats and started dancing because of the excitement at the DNC. 

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said one of the things she got wrong in 2024 was thinking Americans would be more "unnerved" by Republican Vice President-elect JD Vance.

"I thought people would be more unnerved by JD Vance," Maddow told news site, Semafor, which rounded up dozens of retrospectives from media figures across the political spectrum, adding, "Less the cat lady thing and more the ‘Americans [are] going to have to get over dictatorphobia’ Mencius Moldbug' thing," referring to the pseudonym for blogger Curtis Yarvin, whom Vance has followed for years.

MSNBC'S RACHEL MADDOW SHEDS 43% OF AUDIENCE SINCE TRUMP'S ELECTION DAY VICTORY

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance

Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) participates in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024, in New York City. This is expected to be the only vice presidential debate of the 2024 general election.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump's selection of Vance as his running mate was greeted with scorn in the progressive media, and he was derided in the press as a drag on the ticket. However, Vance's skillful showings in combative interviews soon earned him a reputation as one of Trump's best surrogates, and he was also widely considered the winner of the only vice-presidential debate with Democratic counterpart Tim Walz.

Less than three years ago, Vance was part of a crowded field of contenders for the Ohio Republican Senate nomination. He went on to win the primary, defeat Democrat Tim Ryan and then join Trump's successful White House ticket in one of the quickest rises in political history.

Vance, 40, will be the third-youngest vice president in American history when he is sworn in next month. As Trump is prevented by the Constitution from seeking another term in office, Vance is already viewed as a front-runner for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT JD VANCE: FROM BESTSELLING AUTHOR TO TRUMP'S VP PICK

JD Vance

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, the vice president-elect, leaves the Senate chamber as lawmakers work on an interim spending bill to avoid a shutdown of federal agencies, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Maddow was one of several media figures Semafor asked to reflect on what they got wrong from the 2024 election or culture at large. Answers ranged from failing to predict Elon Musk's influence to the continued relevance of X and the power of inflation on Americans' votes. Others, like The Bulwark Podcast host Tim Miller, admitted he was guilty of judging President Biden too "generously."

RACHEL MADDOW INKS NEW DEAL TO REMAIN AT MSNBC DESPITE RATINGS WOES, QUESTIONS ABOUT NETWORK’S FUTURE

Mark Cuban simply replied, "I was wrong about the election outcome."

Rachel Maddow

MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of "The Rachel Maddow Show," moderates a panel at a forum called "Perspectives on National Security," at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Yet, Semafor wrote that "despite the fact that we and others embarrassingly missed the mark on a few occasions," they showed a "willingness to reflect on misconceptions."

David Rutz is a senior editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @davidrutz.