Authorities expand 'very aggressive' manhunt for Kevin Mason, homicide suspect mistakenly released from jail

Authorities in Indiana have expanded a search for Kevin Mason, a homicide suspect who was accidentally released from jail last week.

More than 100 officers from multiple agencies are now aiding the search effort, as additional personnel have been deployed in and around Indianapolis to search for the 28-year-old. Mason was behind bars for a 2021 killing in Minnesota, but he was mistakenly released from the Adult Detention Center "due to a faulty review by staff" on Sept. 13, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

Marion County Sheriff's Office Col. James Martin said during a press briefing Thursday afternoon that officials are pursuing "leads outside of Indianapolis to include parallel investigations currently underway within other cities."

"Our plan is to look throughout the city [Indianapolis] with a uniformed presence and make it uncomfortable for anybody who might be keeping him," added Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal, according to IndyStar. "So if somebody wants to get him out of their house and happy to sit him on the front porch, we'll come by, because when we knock, we're not going to knock the way we usually do."

US MARSHALS OFFERING $10K FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO ARREST OF MURDER SUSPECT MISTAKENLY RELEASED FROM JAIL

Mason was initially arrested on Sept. 11, but he was released just two days later following the error. Two Marion County Sheriff's Office employees have been terminated in connection with Mason's release, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office found out about his release within hours but intentionally withheld the information from the public for six days in an effort to keep a "tactical advantage," they said.

INDIANA MURDER SUSPECT ACCIDENTALLY RELEASED, POLICE KEPT QUIET FOR 6 DAYS

On Thursday afternoon, U.S. Marshals also announced they were offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. They described Mason as "armed and dangerous."

Forestal said Mason has received assistance from Desiree Oliver, 29, a nurse who was subsequently arrested on one count of assisting a criminal. Forestal said Oliver is believed to be Mason's girlfriend.

According to the sheriff, she picked him up in her car, drove him to get a cell phone and clothes and likely knows his current location. She is being interrogated by officers.

"She has not cooperated. We arrested her today at 2 o'clock," the Marion County sheriff said, according to IndyStar.

He added, "We're going to be very aggressive in pursuing you. We will find you [and] we will criminally charge you, just as we did as Desiree Oliver."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mason is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and around 205 pounds. He has a cross tattoo under his right eye and the letters "S-U-B" tattooed on his chest. He also has a neck tattoo, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

Fox News Digital’s Adam Sabes contributed to this report.