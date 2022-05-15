Expand / Collapse search
Austin
Published

Austin shooting leaves rising cycling star who had traveled to Texas for a race dead

It marks the city's 27th homicide this year

By Paul Best | Fox News
A rising star in gravel and mountain bike racing who had traveled to Austin, Texas, for a competition this week was shot and killed in her friend's home on Wednesday, according to reports. 

Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old who goes by "Mo," was found by a friend suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the East Austin home shortly before 10:00 p.m., Fox 7 Austin reports. 

Officers and emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures but she was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

    Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old rising star in cycling, was shot and killed in Austin on Wednesday.  (Life Time)

    (Life Time)

    (Life Time)

Wilson recently started biking full-time after winning a series of races this year and had traveled to Texas from her Colorado home to compete in the Gravel Locos race on Saturday in Hico, about 120 miles north of Austin, cycling magazine VeloNews reports. 

GUN HOMICIDES SPIKED TO HIGHEST LEVEL IN 25 YEARS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, ACCORDING TO CDC STUDY

"Our hearts are broken by the tragic passing of Moriah Wilson," the Leadville Race Series wrote in a tribute on Twitter. "Her absence will leave an irreplaceable hole in our Leadville Family and in the entire sport of cycling. Our deepest condolences go out to those close to Mo as we mourn this difficult tragedy."

    The Austin Police Department was called to the East Austin home shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.  (Fox 7 Austin)

    (Fox 7 Austin)

The Austin Police Department has identified a person of interest in Wilson's death, according to Fox 7 Austin. 

It marks Austin's 27th homicide this year after the city set a grim record of 89 homicides last year. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 