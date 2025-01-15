Attackers disguised as Amazon workers beat man, 66, with sledgehammer-type weapon: report

Two men disguised as Amazon delivery employees reportedly beat a 66-year-old Savannah, Georgia, pub owner nearly to death with a sledgehammer-esque weapon on the morning of Jan. 11, according to police and local reports.

The two suspects, wearing the company's signature blue jackets with the Amazon logo and carrying a cardboard box, knocked on the man's front door around 8 a.m.

They allegedly proceeded to attack him with the weapon for nearly eight minutes, as WTOC first reported.

In security camera footage shared by the Savannah Police Department on their website, the two perpetrators can be seen slowly approaching the man's door in the 500 block of Price Street, wearing ski masks that cover their faces. The victim can then be heard crying out for help.

His neighbors arrived soon after and found the 66-year-old man with multiple head wounds. The victim received 14 stitches and is continuing to recover from the surprise attack, according to WTOC.

The perpetrators fled the scene after the attack with $80 stolen from the victim, the outlet reported.

An Amazon spokesperson told Fox News Digital that based on the company's internal investigation, it can confirm the individuals seen in the video were not making a scheduled delivery for Amazon.

The spokesperson added that Amazon monitors the Internet regularly for unauthorized Amazon apparel and demands that those items are removed when and where possible. People who make deliveries on behalf of Amazon do not routinely knock on doors nor ask customers to sign for packages unless already prearranged, the spokesperson noted.

Savannah police are actively investigating the attack and still looking for the two suspects.

"Contact SPD if you happened to see two people dressed as Amazon workers in the area around the time of the incident," SPD said in a statement on Facebook. "You can contact us via CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app."