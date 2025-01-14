Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Woman vanishes as police find car in ditch, arrest driver in puzzling disappearance

Chastity Ann Terry was last seen at an interstate exit in Alabama, police said

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 14

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The family of a missing Alabama woman is echoing the calls for assistance from police after their 39-year-old family member disappeared last week.

The Hamilton Police Department said that Chastity Ann Terry was last seen on Jan. 10 at approximately 1:30 a.m. at an interstate exit in Guin, Alabama.

Authorities noted that Terry "may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement." 

Chastity Ann Terry

The Hamilton Police Department said that 39-year-old Chastity Ann Terry was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 9 and could be in the areas of Hamilton, Bear Creek, Jasper, or the Interstate 22 corridor. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center)

Hamilton Police Chief Jordan Carter said Terry was last seen with 49-year-old Charles David Williams Jr. at a Love's gas station truck stop on Interstate 22.

"Ms. Terry then left with this male from the Love's in Jasper, and continued I-22 westbound from that location," he said. "We believe she did occupy a vehicle that was in a ditch located on I-22 near Exit 22, which is County Road 45."

On Tuesday, police announced that they had impounded the vehicle that Terry was last seen in and had arrested the vehicle's operator.

Charles David Williams Jr.

Charles David Williams Jr. was booked into the Marion County Jail on January 12 for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Williams was booked into the Marion County Jail on Jan. 12 for conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

"Our investigators are working diligently to locate Chastity," police said. 

Authorities did not provide details if Williams' arrest was related to Terry's disappearance. WBMA-LD reported that the pair traveled to the Birmingham area to buy drugs.

Chastity Ann Terry

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton Police Department's Sergeant Cody McCullar at 205-570-5871 or email cmccullar@hamiltoncityal.org. (Hamilton Police Department)

In a Facebook post, her sister pleaded for the public's help locating Terry.

"SOMEONE has to know something, or even just heard something," Carrie Galbreath wrote. "Please contact one of us immediately if you do!! We want our sister home!"

Terry was described as being 5'6" and 160 lbs. with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Cody McCullar at 205-570-5871 or email cmccullar@hamiltoncityal.org.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Hamilton Police Department for comment.

