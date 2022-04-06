NYC man's face and neck slashed with box cutter on subway after dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man's face was slashed with a box cutter on the New York City subway Tuesday following an argument over a seat, according to the NYPD.

The suspect, in his 30s, slashed the victim, 43, across the face and neck around 6 a.m. on a 4 train traveling north near Wall Street station.

The two had gotten into an argument over a seat on the train when the suspect attacked the victim with a box cutter.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after, wearing a black hat and red sweatshirt with a 1109 union of the Communications Workers of America decal. He ran off at the Wall Street station and headed south on Broadway.

The suspect was later caught on surveillance footage jumping a turnstile at the Whitehall Street-South Ferry station.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital shortly after and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Tips and information are to be sent messaged to @NYPDTips or can be called into 800-577-TIPS.