Atlanta shooting: Multiple people injured at Peachtree Center Food Court downtown

Police have not confirmed whether a suspect is in custody

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Atlanta police investigating Peachtree Center shooting that injured multiple people Video

Atlanta police investigating Peachtree Center shooting that injured multiple people

Atlanta police said four people were shot at the location, but they are 'alert, conscious and breathing'. (Credit: WAGA)

Police responded to a shooting in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon that left multiple people injured. 

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said four people were shot at the Peachtree Center Food Court. He took to X to say the building was on lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that all four people who were shot are alert, conscious and breathing.

  Police at the Peachtree Center in Atlanta
    Image 1 of 3

    Four people were shot in Atlanta at the Peachtree Center Food Court on Tuesday. (WAGA)

  First responders at scene of shooting in downtown Atlanta
    Image 2 of 3

    Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the building was on lockdown after the shooting. (WAGA)

  Officers in the street near Peachtree Center Food Court
    Image 3 of 3

    Police respond to a shooting at the Peachtree Center Food Court in downtown Atlanta.  (WAGA)

The scene is still open and active as officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, the spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear if police have a suspect in custody. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

