Atlanta shooting: Multiple people injured at Peachtree Center Food Court downtown

Police responded to a shooting in downtown Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon that left multiple people injured.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said four people were shot at the Peachtree Center Food Court. He took to X to say the building was on lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that all four people who were shot are alert, conscious and breathing.

The scene is still open and active as officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, the spokesperson said.

It was not immediately clear if police have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.