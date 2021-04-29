Atlanta police join manhunt for escaped Arizona murder suspect

Georgia police have joined the manhunt for a murder suspect from Arizona who escaped custody during transport through an Atlanta airport.

Maricopa County investigators were transporting Jssan Carlos Strover, 20, who was wanted for murder in Arizona. Strover escaped near Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, with authorities immediately initiating a manhunt.

Officers from Clayton and Fulton counties have joined the search, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

U.S. Marshals arrested Strover in Georgia on April 12 on charges out of Phoenix, Arizona, of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault.

Strover was reportedly last seen in College Park, fleeing into the woods while still wearing handcuffs, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. He was wearing a blue jacket, white T-shirt and black sweatpants, authorities said.

Strover is 6-foot-3 and has a tattoo on his neck that says "RISK," police said.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

Police say anyone who sees Strover or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.