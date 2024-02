Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Lawmakers in Atlanta have passed an ordinance aimed at deterring homeless people from seeking shelter at the world’s busiest airport by restricting its public terminal access only to people flying or picking up travelers.

The measure approved Monday by the Atlanta City Council comes after as many as 300 people recently were sleeping overnight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to Fox5 Atlanta.

The previous policy in place restricted access to terminals from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., but the change to the city’s loitering ordinance for the airport now expands those restrictions to all hours of the day, the station reports. Airport officials told Fox5 Atlanta that passenger complaints of theft from baggage claim areas and unwanted harassment prompted the change.

"Travelers, employees, visitors meeting or greeting passengers, or any others doing business at the Airport are welcome. This legislation aims to clarify who is authorized to enter the Airport and enhance our safety and security protocols to maintain a secure environment for all," the airport said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The homeless population at the airport has seen declines after officials there and the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority worked together to help people find alternative accommodations, Fox5 Atlanta reports.

More than 100 million passengers traveled through the airport last year, according to The Associated Press.

It is unclear what penalties people could face for violating the ordinance.