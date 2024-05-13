Atlanta nightclub shooting leaves 2 dead at scene, 4 injured

A shooting at an Atlanta nightclub early Sunday morning left two victims dead and four others injured, authorities said.

Officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to shots fired at Elleven45 Lounge located at 2110 Peachtree Road NW in the Buckhead neighborhood, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Of the six victims found with gunshot wounds, paramedics pronounced two dead at the scene. The four other victims were rushed to a local hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

Police said that the victims included three men and three women between 20 and 30 years old, FOX5 Atlanta reported. The deceased victims included one man and one woman.

Detectives believe a "physical dispute" escalated into gunfire at the club.

"The investigation is still active, but please keep in mind that this was not a random act," police said in a news release. "The result of gunfire escalated from a dispute that appeared to have occurred between persons/parties at the establishment."

No arrests have been made, and no information has been released about any suspect in the deadly shooting.

The club released a statement on social media, writing that its doors would remain closed Sunday in cooperation with law enforcement.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the individuals and families who have suffered loss and injury," the statement read, in part. "The safety and well-being of our patrons and staff have always been our paramount concern."