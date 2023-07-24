Expand / Collapse search
Atlanta man arrested on warrant charges after arriving to hospital with gunshot wounds: police

Atlanta police said the man gave no details about the shooting

By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A man who was taken to an Atlanta hospital with an inexplicable gunshot wound on Sunday morning was later arrested, police said.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle, the Atlanta Police Department said in a press release. Hours later, he was arrested by officers over unrelated outstanding warrants.

Police arrived at the hospital shortly before 1:20 a.m. after hearing reports about a man with a gunshot wound. Officers determined that he was injured at 341 Hill St. SE.

"The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing," the Atlanta Police Department explained in the press release.

GEORGIA MAN ARRESTED IN SHOOTING THAT INJURED GWINNETT COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY INVESTIGATOR

341 Hill St. SE where Atlanta shooting took place

Officers determined that the victim was injured at 341 Hill St. SE in Atlanta, Georgia. (Google Maps)

When police asked the man for details about his injury, he provided no details on the suspect or the incident.

"The victim was unable to provide officers with any suspect information or how the incident occurred," police added. "The victim was taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants."

SUSPECT IN FATAL SHOOTING OF GEORGIA SHERIFF'S DEPUTY ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO FLEE IN PATROL CAR

Atlanta Police Department exteriors

Atlanta Police Department is actively investigating the shooting incident. (Google Maps)

Authorities later returned to the scene of the shooting to gather details about the incident.

Atlanta Police are actively investigating the case. 