Atlanta off-duty police major stopped by TSA after handgun found in carry-on

One of Atlanta’s top police officials was stopped by Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, agents after he was found to have a loaded firearm in his carry-on baggage, according to reports.

FOX 5 Atlanta reported that police confirmed Major Michael O’Connor was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday, getting ready to head out of town, and not on police duty.

When O’Connor arrived at the TSA checkpoint, he placed his bag on the X-ray conveyor belt, and inside the bag was a loaded Glock handgun, with a round in the chamber, police said.

He was taken to the police precinct by officers for questioning, with the help of FBI agents, just like any other passenger. Officers instructed O’Connor to secure his gun before boarding the flight.

FLORIDA BAR LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO SPLC LAWYER ACCUSED OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM AT ATLANTA'S ‘COP CITY’

While moving through the ranks of the police department, O’Connor reportedly had a role in which the airport was part of his responsibilities.

A spokesperson for the department told FOX 5 that the department will investigate the situation from an administrative standpoint.

TSA SAYS PASSENGER ATTEMPTED TO BRING ‘EMOTIONAL SUPPORT’ BOA CONSTRICTOR SNAKE THROUGH SECURITY

Although Georgia is an open-carry state, travelers are not permitted to have a gun in their immediate possession, whether on them or in their carry-on luggage, when going through a TSA checkpoint and loading a plane.

Passengers can, however, carry a weapon if it is secured and check it in with the airline.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX 5 said the TSA will review the incident, which could result in a find of about $3,000.