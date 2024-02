Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Massachusetts man faces criminal charges after allegedly being found in possession of crack cocaine and a U.S. Army rocket launcher, which were both inside a vehicle located in a Sutton hotel parking lot.

The Sutton Police Department announced the discovery in a Facebook post on Wednesday, saying the finding should be posted under the title, "You found what!?!?"

According to police, one of the department’s detectives was conducting surveillance on a suspicious vehicle parked in the side lot of a Red Roof Inn off Route 146.

After some time, the detective approached the vehicle and spoke to the lone occupant sitting in the driver’s seat, who was identified as Harvey Johnson, Jr., of Spencer, Massachusetts.

As the two spoke, the detective saw items typically used in connection to narcotics use, though police did not specify what types of materials were spotted.

The detective continued his investigation and located an M190 U.S. Army Rocket Launcher inside Johnson’s vehicle, police said.

"Mmmmhmmm, you read that correctly," the department said in its post, reiterating that a rocket launcher was located in the car.

The search also resulted in the detective locating a small amount of crack cocaine inside the car.

Police seized the items and charged Johnson with possession of crack cocaine and possession of an incendiary device.

Sutton police did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital regarding whether the rocket launcher was in working condition, and if there were rockets located inside the vehicle.

The post noted that police needed to research how to take possession of a rocket launcher, but were ultimately successful in seizing the military weapon.

The M190 is a Vietnam War-era training weapon, according to the Associated Press.

On Tuesday, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) met with the detective at the police station and took custody of the rocket launcher.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.