Ashley Biden deletes social media post attacking soon-to-be-ex-husband amid divorce filing: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ashley Biden, former President Joe Biden's daughter, has filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage to plastic surgeon Dr. Howard Krein.

The filing came just hours after an Instagram story from her verified account appeared to be aimed at her husband, the New York Post reported.

The Instagram Story appeared on Sunday and was deleted shortly afterward. According to the New York Post, it featured a photo of a man and woman walking hand-in-hand, taken from behind, with the man wearing a short-sleeved, shirt and the woman in a strapless black dress.

Biden’s caption over the image reportedly read: "My husband and his girlfriend holding hands."



ASHLEY BIDEN FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM HUSBAND, HOWARD KREIN, AFTER 13 YEARS OF MARRIAGE: REPORTS

The New York Post reported that the story had been accompanied by the Notorious B.I.G. song "Another," featuring Lil’ Kim. In the clip, Lil’ Kim raps: "What do you do when your man is untrue? Do you cut the sucker off and find someone new?"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Dr. Howard Krein for comment on the post and the divorce filing. Krein did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to the New York Post, other posts from Sunday included a video of Biden walking through a park, giving a thumbs-up to Beyoncé’s "Freedom," and a reposted quote over Lauryn Hill’s "Freedom Time" reading: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries. New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before."

Biden filed for divorce in Philadelphia Family Court earlier this week. The filing states the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and requests spousal support while the divorce is pending, according to filings reviewed by Radar Online.



ASHLEY BIDEN SLAMS REPORTING ABOUT HER DAD'S MENTAL ACUITY AS 'DISRESPECTFUL AND UNTRUE'

Biden and Krein married in 2012 in Greenville, Delaware, at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church. The ceremony blended her Catholic faith with his Jewish heritage, followed by a reception at the Biden family’s lake house in Wilmington.

At the time, then–Vice President Joe Biden praised his future son-in-law, telling People magazine: "This is the right guy. And he’s getting a helluva woman."

At the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Ashley Biden recalled her father’s role in the wedding, saying, "At the time, my dad was vice president, but he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception. He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional."

"Before he walked me down the aisle, he turned to me and said he would always be my best friend. All these years later, Dad, you are still my best friend."

Krein is a New Jersey-born otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon. He serves on the faculty at Thomas Jefferson University and is Chief Medical Officer at StartUp Health. He previously served on the Biden Cancer Initiative board (2017–2019) and informally advised Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign on COVID-19 policy.

The Instagram post went live Sunday, and the divorce filing came just hours later. All of the posts have since been deleted.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to former President Biden and Ashley Biden for comment and had not heard back as of publication time. The Philadelphia Clerk of Family Court could not be reached for comment.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.