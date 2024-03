Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Two people have been reportedly arrested in connection to the grisly discoveries of two dismembered bodies found in New York’s Long Island last week, while more body parts belonging to the victims were discovered Tuesday.

Fox 5 New York and the New York Post, citing police sources, are reporting that two people were cuffed last night, days after various body parts including two severed heads were found near the popular Southards Pond Park in Babylon over the last few days. The first discovery was made on Thursday by a girl on her way to school.

The arrests were made at a house on Railroad Avenue in Amityville, New York on Monday and police were still searching the property Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The identities of the suspects and respective charges have not been released.

A Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson would not confirm the arrests to Fox News Digital but said that a search warrant was carried out at 25 Railroad Ave. in Amityville yesterday. No human remains were located during the search of the property.

However, the police department tells Fox News Digital that more human remains were found on Tuesday.

Body parts were located in a wooded area across from 103 Lakeway Drive in West Babylon, while remains were also discovered at Bethpage State Park.

The remains located in both West Babylon and Bethpage are believed to belong to the same victims from the Feb. 29 discovery, police say.

The female victim is understood to be 59 years old and her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The male has been tentatively identified as being 53 years old at the time of his death, police say.

Their last known address was the same location in Yonkers, in New York, however, police say it’s unclear when they last resided there.

Police say the incidents are isolated and do not pose a threat to the public.

A resident told the Post she saw police bursting through the door of the Amityville home at about 10:30 p.m. last night.

"They had bashed in the door, and there were a bunch of people standing inside the house, cops talking to my neighbors. They had already taken some people away," she said.

The woman said she didn’t know much about the neighbors in question, except that they are renters who work nights and brought a number of occupants with them.

The series of gruesome discoveries began Thursday morning when a young girl on her way to school came across a severed arm on the side of a road on the east side of Southards Pond Park on Thursday morning.

It led to a police search where more body parts were found, including a right arm and a leg belonging to the male.

A woman's severed head, leg and arm were found by police in New York late Thursday while the New York Post reports that the man’s severed head was found. Police did not say what body parts were found today.

Meanwhile, 31 members and associates of a subset of the notorious Bloods street gang were charged last month in a 103-count indictment for terrorizing residents of Long Island, with robberies and shootings, including the death of a schoolteacher who was shot when her car was mistaken for a rival gang member’s.

However, it is unclear if Thursday’s discovery is linked to gang violence in the area.