Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Army

Army redirecting millions collected from soldier BAS pay meant for food services elsewhere: report

The Basic Allowance for Subsistence (BAS) pay for soldiers is meant to help with food costs

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Patriotism is what drives recruitment, says former Army physician Video

Patriotism is what drives recruitment, says former Army physician

Former Army physician Lt. Col. Danielle Smith joins 'Fox News @ Night' to highlight the U.S. Army shattering recruiting levels in December.

The U.S. Army is redirecting millions of dollars it has collected from the Basic Allowance for Subsistence (BAS) pay for soldiers living in barracks away from food services, according to a report. 

The money is supposed to help soldiers with food costs, but a Military.com investigation found that of the $225 million collected from enlisted soldiers’ BAS pay last year at 11 of the Army’s largest bases, $151 million was directed elsewhere. 

Enlisted soldiers receive around $465 dollars in BAS each month, according to the U.S. Army's website, and the deduction, essentially a tax on troops, is taken from that, the outlet reported. 

"It's just returned to the big pool of Army funds, and it's used someplace else," an official told the outlet of the redirected BAS pay in an interview that was scheduled by the Army public affairs office. 

SIX DEADLIEST NON-COMBAT MILITARY AVIATION ACCIDENTS IN THE LAST 5 YEARS

Army national guardsmen salute

The U.S. Army is redirecting more than half of the money it collects on the Basic Allowance for Subsistence (BAS) pay for soldiers living in barracks, according to a report.  (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Matthew A. Foster)

The official, who asked to remain anonymous, had direct knowledge of the situation. 

The outlet’s investigation found that all but two of the bases they looked into – Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska and Fort Bliss in Texas – had redirected more than 50% of the money away from feeding soldiers. 

It’s not clear what the redirected money is being spent on. 

Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, said the data should be investigated. 

"Stealing food money from our soldiers is not how we achieve military readiness," Tokuda told Military.com. "The fact that at least $151 million was collected from soldiers and not spent on food as required demands not just an immediate investigation, but swift accountability."

In 2020, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio raised the issue with then-Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy at a budget hearing, saying, the Army is either "wasting half the food, or the money is not being spent on the soldiers' food and it's being spent on something it's not appropriated for." 

US soldiers getting food

US Army senior officers serve up the food to military personnel in the dining hall to celebrate Thanksgiving Day at the US military forward operating base (FOB) Camp Salerno near Khost on November 27, 2008 in the south eastern province of Khowst, Afghanistan.  ( Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

The question, which came just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, wasn’t followed up on. 

2 SUSPECTS, INCLUDING VICTIM'S HUSBAND, CHARGED IN STABBING DEATH OF FORT CAMPBELL SOLDIER IN TENNESSEE

Food service worker salaries and dining hall infrastructure funds come from separate source, the outlet noted. 

The Army has struggled to provide meals for soldiers in recent years, the outlet reported, noting that its most extensive base, Fort Cavazos in Texas, only had two of its 10 dining halls open in the summer of 2023 and last November, Fort Carson in Colorado was forced to serve soldiers meals of just lima beans and toast. 

Soldiers eating in the field

U.S. Army trainees eat lunch in the field while going through basic training at Fort Jackson on September 29, 2022 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Some bases have also started serving prepackaged meals from kiosks – that the outlet found were generally high in sugar and low in protein – a cheaper alternative to cooked dining hall meals.  

Spokesperson Maj. Andrea Kelly told the outlet that the number of meals was calculated "based on previous head counts" at base dining halls.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials in the past have pointed to lower interest in dining hall meals as soldiers frequently report undercooked meat, a lack of fresh ingredients, and unseasoned meals being served there. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Army for comment. 