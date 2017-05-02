Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published
Last Update May 2, 2017

Army helicopter makes emergency landing at country club

By | Associated Press

CHILI, N.Y. – A Black Hawk helicopter has landed on the ninth hole fairway at a New York country club.

Eric Durr, spokesman for the New York National Guard, says the Army UH-60 Black Hawk was on a routine training flight when it was forced to make an emergency landing Monday afternoon at the Chili (CHY'-leye) Country Club.

Durr says the windshield had developed a crack and its anti-icing system started to short out. He says none of the crew members were hurt.

The helicopter is assigned to Company C of the 171st medical evacuation battalion.

It was later flown back to the National Guard aviation facility at the Rochester airport.