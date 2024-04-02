Arizona parents of rich-kid gang member charged with murder allegedly tried to cover his tracks: report

The millionaire parents of one teen gang member accused of murdering his 16-year-old peer on Halloween weekend last year in Queen Creek, Arizona, allegedly helped cover the suspects' tracks following Preston Lord's beating death, according to a report.

Police call the teenage gang the "Gilbert Goons" in thousands of pages of recently released documents obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix. Treston Billey, 18, Jacob Meisner, 17, Taylor Sherman, 19, Talan Renner, 17, Dominic Turner, 20, William Owen Hines, 18, and Talyn Vigil, 17, have all been charged in Lord's murder.

One witness told police Nov. 4 that Renner apparently admitted to a friend he was the first one to punch Lord at a party in the Phoenix suburb, allegedly over a $10 gold necklace stolen from one of Lord's friends, according to FOX 10.

Renner's parents, Becky and Travis Renner, own multiple Orangetheory Fitness studios in different states. Becky allegedly took the 16-year-old to a lawyer following Lord's attack and "was told by the attorney that he would 'get off' [not in trouble] because of the amount of kids that were said to be involved."

Renner's family allegedly transported him to their cabin in Show Low, about three hours from their home in Maricopa County, as his father's ex-girlfriend told police, according to local news outlet AZ Family. Renner's attorney allegedly advised his family to allow his hands time to heal before bringing him home, the outlet reported, citing police documents.

Additionally, less than two weeks after Lord's murder, Renner was allowed to play in a football game at his high school, American Leadership Academy (ALA) Gilbert North, on Nov. 10 despite widely circulated rumors that he was being investigated in the teenage victim's death. He was named player of the game a day later, according to 12News.

The ex-girlfriend also apparently told police Renner "holds in a lot of aggression," and "when he snaps, he snaps," AZ Family reported.

"As new evidence came to light, measures were taken to remove the student from our school, and we terminated the football coach," an ALA spokesperson told the outlet.

On Oct. 31, after police publicized a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in Lord's death, one of the suspects texted, "My mom wants in on the [$10,000]," FOX 10 reported.

Renner's defense attorney did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

All defendants are charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Billey, Meisner and Turner are also charged with aggravated robbery. They have also all pleaded not guilty and are being held on $1 million bond each.

None of the suspects' parents have been charged in Lord's death, according to AZ Family.

Lord's parents, Nick Lord and Autumn Curiel, said the arrests "represent a step towards accountability and justice for our son Preston," according to a statement issued by their lawyer after police initially announced the suspects' arrests.

Police initially responded to reports of an assault in the area of 194th Street and Via Del Rancho in Queen Creek at 9:49 p.m. Oct. 28, 2023. Authorities later located Lord "in the roadway" and transported him to a nearby hospital to be treated for "life-threatening injures." He was pronounced dead Oct. 30.

Lord's family attorney declined comment due to the early and ongoing stage of the prosecution process.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.