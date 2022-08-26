Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Arizona CBP agents seize enough fentanyl to kill 42 million people in latest border drug bust

Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona said the driver of the car carrying the fentanyl was 'noticeably nervous' as she was questioned

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening.

The seizure happened in the Tuscon, Arizona Sector when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a white Chevy Equinox and observed several duffel bags in the car, according to a press release. Agents also noticed that the female driver was "noticeably nervous as she was questioned." Another female was in the car, and both are U.S. citizens, according to officials.

CBP agents then searched the vehicle with her consent, and found three bags that contained packages wrapped in black tape, in addition to being coated in axle grease, according to the government agency.

It was later determined that the 340 packages of fentanyl pills weighed a total of 187 pounds and was estimated to have been worth $4.3 million.

ARIZONA CBP AGENTS FIND 14,000 FENTANYL PILLS HIDDEN IN CRUTCHES

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of fentanyl pills on Wednesday evening. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

There was enough fentanyl pills to potentially kill 42,410,900 people, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

The female driver of the car will face prosecution for drug charges and the case was handed to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the press release said.

THOUSANDS OF 'RAINBOW FENTANYL' PILLS SEIZED AS AUTHORITIES WARN OF POSSIBLE NEW 'TREND' TARGETING KIDS

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said that the efforts of CBP agents to keep drugs off the streets is life saving.

"I am grateful for the incredible work by Border Patrol agents to keep drugs off our streets," said Sheriff Paul Penzone. "Their efforts will save lives and promote safety."

Nogales Port of Entry Director Michael Humphries tweeted on Wednesday that border patrol agents found 14,000 fentanyl pills that were stuffed into a pair of crutches that were being used by a pedestrian.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona found 14,000 fentanyl pills inside a pair of crutches that were being used by a pedestrian.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona found 14,000 fentanyl pills inside a pair of crutches that were being used by a pedestrian. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

"CBP Officers at the Nogales POE discovered approx 14,000 fentanyl pills hidden in crutches being used by a pedestrian. During inspection, a CBP Officer found the crutches to be excessively heavy. K9 and X-Ray examination confirmed suspicions," Humphries tweeted.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.