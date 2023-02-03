Expand / Collapse search
Arctic weather brings Northeast extremely cold temperatures

Ice storm in South is easing

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A powerful arctic cold front is going to bring in some of the lowest temperatures felt in years across the Northeast.  

Arctic air is coming this weekend for New England, bringing extreme cold

Wind chills will dip into the minus-50-degree range across Maine.  

Thankfully, this bitter cold snap will be short-lived, and we’ll be back to seasonal averages and even above average later next week.  

The coldest wind chills in years are expected across the Northeast

Meanwhile, the ice storm that brought incredible damage and power outages across the South has now eased.  

An arctic blast is forecast to impacted New England

Better weather is on the way this weekend for the region.  

Meanwhile, some lake effect snow will fall over the Great Lakes and snow will also move into the mountains across the West.

